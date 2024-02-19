CJP-led bench takes up today plea seeking to declare elections null and void

ISLAMABAD - The Supreme Court of Pakistan (SC) will hear a petition filed by an individual seeking to declare the general elections null and void on Monday(today), a private TV channel reported late Sunday.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa and comprising Justice Muhammad Mazhar Ali and Justice Musarrat Hilali will hear the case. In his petition, Ali Khan named the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and the federal government as respon­dents. He urged the SC to order new elections within 30 days to be held under the direct supervision and over­sight of the judiciary “to ensure fairness, trans­parency and account­ability”. Ali also re­quested the court to put a stay order to stop the formation of a new gov­ernment till the case is decided. Since the Feb­ruary 8 general elec­tions concluded, politi­cal leaders and parties have been protesting rigging and delay on the issuance of poll re­sults by the ECP. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-In­saf has announced it will hold peaceful pro­tests nationwide on Saturday