LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited PIC Board Chairman Dr Farqad Alam­gir’s residence in Shadman to offer his heartfelt con­dolences on the passing away of his mother. The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Doctor Farqad Alamgir and prayed for peace to the departed soul and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity.