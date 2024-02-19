Country at crossroad as bringing economy back on track imperative: BMP

ISLAMABAD - The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’s (FPCCI) Busi­nessmen Panel (BMP) has said that the country is at the crossroad, as bringing the economy back on track is imperative to restore political stability and to over­haul the bureaucratic machinery.

The FPCCI former president and BMP Chairman Mian Anjum Nisar said that the economic and fiscal discipline of the country will be driven under the direc­tion of IMF, leaving little room for politi­cal parties to make its way, which has not come up with any plan to fix the econo­my and provide relief to the trade and industry. Quoting the media reports, he said that the SIFC’s role as advisors and decision-makers may work well. But, when it comes to the implementation of the decisions and delivery on ground, there are multiple bottlenecks. The ex­ecuting entities in the public sector are politicised, compromised, outdated and lack competence. Mian Anjum Nisar said that the economy of the country is at the stake now, as the state of the economy and people’s welfare are of secondary interest to the political parties and little has so far been achieved at macro or mi­cro levels. Higher inflation, rising util­ity tariffs, growing unemployment and, above all, the malaise and despondency among the masses are likely to continue unattended. Economic vulnerability now looms with political uncertainty at its core. The Moody’s Investors Service has recently given a ‘credit negative’ sig­nal to Pakistan in the face of prolonged political ambiguity and social tensions over election results, which will make it tough to approach the IMF for a new programme, weaken external economy and make liquidity management more challenging. He said that the privatisa­tion commission of Pakistan is strug­gling since months to effectively put in place the privatisation of loss-making public sector enterprises; notably, the Pakistan Steel Mills and Pakistan Inter­national Airlines despite the urgency and concern expressed, time and again, by the IMF. The election held on Febru­ary 8 in Pakistan threw up a number of surprises with a significant shift in the country’s political landscape.

With no political party commanding a 2/3rd majority at the center, nor even a simple majority, the decision-mak­ing processes and any constitutional amendment are likely to be driven and influenced more by conflicting self-in­terests of the coalition partners, water­ing down the key objectives. This is not what the country needs in these unprec­edented times of political and economic challenges confronting the nation. In its report titled ‘Political uncertainty per­sists in Pakistan following inconclusive election results, a credit negative’, the global credit rating agency said, “Overall, uncertainty around Pakistan’s ability to quickly negotiate a new IMF programme after the current one expires in April 2024 remains very high. Pakistan’s gov­ernment liquidity and external vulner­ability risks will remain very high until there is clarity on a credible longer-term financing plan.” It said Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves remained ‘very low’ at $8 billion as of February 2, 2024, suf­ficient to cover only about six weeks of imports and well below what was re­quired to meet external financing needs for the next three to four years. Based on the IMF’s report published in January, Moody’s said Pakistan’s external financ­ing needs were about $22 billion in the next fiscal year (Jul-Jun) 2024-25 and about $25 billion annually in fiscal 2026 and 2027. The country will need a lon­ger-term financing plan to meet its very large financing needs for the next few years, after its current IMF programme ends in April 2024. At present, Paki­stan has been assigned a stable rating of “Caa3” by Moody’s. It said prolonged delays in the formation of a government would increase policy and political un­certainty at a time when it faced very challenging macro-economic conditions.

The performance of the former coali­tion government of Pakistan Democrat­ic Movement (PDM) in the fiscal year 2022-23 was disappointing. When aus­terity and debt servicing was the need of the hour the government expenditures were over Rs2.2 trillion higher than budgeted that resulted in a 25 percent increase in the debt burden for every citizen, whereas, the gross public debt jumped to Rs62.9 trillion by June 2023. Hopefully, the new coalition government will be sensitive to the social, economic and fiscal issues of the state, which in the meantime have exacerbated further. Pakistan’s debt-to-GDP ratio is already above 70 percent and the IMF and credit rating agencies estimate that interest payments on its debt will soak up 50 percent to 60 percent of the govern­ment’s revenues this year. Debt exceeds legal limit by Rs14.5 trillion. That is the worst ratio of any sizable economy in the world. Every macro fundamental is flashing red; notably, growth, debt, rev­enue mobilisation and investment. Some strong and immediate decisions have to be taken by the new government. The decision to immediately go for another IMF programme appears settled. A $3 billion programme from the Internation­al Monetary Fund runs out next month and securing a new programme is im­perative, given that Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves are abysmally low compared to its large impending exter­nal debt repayment needs.