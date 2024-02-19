Country needs political, economic stability: Shehbaz

SARDAR YOUSAF MEETS SHAHBAZ SHARIF.

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz President Sheh­baz Sharif said on Sunday that country needed po­litical and economic stability at this time. He his party had earlier steered the country out of crisis and now it would be strengthened by PML-N again.

He expressed these views during a meeting with former federal minister for religious affairs and newly-elected Member of National Assembly Sar­dar Muhammad Yusuf. Professor Sajjad Qamar and Abbas Hussain were also present on this occasion.

Shehbaz congratulated Sardar Yusuf on being elected member of the National Assembly and said that Sardar Muhammad Yusuf was a popular per­sonality of the region and he was an asset of the party. He said Yousaf remained in close contact with the public. Shahbaz said Muslim League had played an important role in construction and de­velopment of Pakistan.

He said, “In the previous regime we had two op­tions either considering our popularity or saving the country, we went for the second option.

He said, “With the help of Allah Almighty, we will now steer the country out of the crisis.”

Former federal minister for religious affairs and newly-elected Member of National Assembly Sar­dar Yusuf congratulated Shehbaz for winning from two constituencies and being nominated as prime minister by the party. He said Shehbaz was an asset of the country. Shehbaz will play an active role to get the country out of the situation it was currently facing. “All the mega projects were built during the Muslim League era and still the Muslim League un­der the leadership of Nawaz Sharif will bring the country out of chaos,” he maintained. Prof Saj­jad Qamar also congratulated Shahbaz on being nominated as the PM by the party and expressed the expectation that he will play an active role in bringing down the inflation and unemployment.