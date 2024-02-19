Death anniversary of renowned Pashto poet Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari observed

ISLAMABAD - The 29th death anniver­sary of renowned Pashto poet, writer, novelist, translator and the father of Pashto ghazal Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari was observed on Sunday. Amir Hamza Shinwari was born in Landi Kotal. After matriculation, he became inclined towards the literary arts. In 1935, he wrote the first Pashto drama, ‘Zamindar,’ for All India Radio Peshawar, followed by scripting the story, dialogues, and lyrics for the first Pashto film, ‘Laila Majnoon,’ re­leased from Bombay in 1941. Apart from writing, he also directed and performed playback singing duties. Following the establishment of Pakistan, Hamza Shinwari penned numerous dramas, fea­tures, and speeches for Radio Pakistan Peshawar. As a translator, he rendered translation of Rahman Baba’s 204 ghazals into Urdu, while translating Al­lama Iqbal’s ‘Javid Nama’ and ‘Armughan-e-Hijaz’ into Pashto. He also translated ‘Nahjul Balagha’ into Pashto. Amir Hamza Shinwari contributed to every genre of Pashto literature, leaving behind a rich legacy in mysticism, poetry, psychology, and culture through numerous prose and poetic works. His work ‘Tajalliyat-e-Mohammadiya’ is consid­ered as a seminal work in Pashto Sufi literature. He is respectfully remembered as ‘Hamza Baba’ or the ‘Father of Pashto Ghazal’. It is believed that he introduced the ghazal in Pashto poetry.