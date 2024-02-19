Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Death anniversary of renowned Pashto poet Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari observed

Death anniversary of renowned Pashto poet Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari observed
Agencies
February 19, 2024
Lifestyle & Entertainment, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD  -  The 29th death anniver­sary of renowned Pashto poet, writer, novelist, translator and the father of Pashto ghazal Amir Hamza Khan Shinwari was observed on Sunday. Amir Hamza Shinwari was born in Landi Kotal. After matriculation, he became inclined towards the literary arts. In 1935, he wrote the first Pashto drama, ‘Zamindar,’ for All India Radio Peshawar, followed by scripting the story, dialogues, and lyrics for the first Pashto film, ‘Laila Majnoon,’ re­leased from Bombay in 1941. Apart from writing, he also directed and performed playback singing duties. Following the establishment of Pakistan, Hamza Shinwari penned numerous dramas, fea­tures, and speeches for Radio Pakistan Peshawar. As a translator, he rendered translation of Rahman Baba’s 204 ghazals into Urdu, while translating Al­lama Iqbal’s ‘Javid Nama’ and ‘Armughan-e-Hijaz’ into Pashto. He also translated ‘Nahjul Balagha’ into Pashto. Amir Hamza Shinwari contributed to every genre of Pashto literature, leaving behind a rich legacy in mysticism, poetry, psychology, and culture through numerous prose and poetic works. His work ‘Tajalliyat-e-Mohammadiya’ is consid­ered as a seminal work in Pashto Sufi literature. He is respectfully remembered as ‘Hamza Baba’ or the ‘Father of Pashto Ghazal’. It is believed that he introduced the ghazal in Pashto poetry.

Govt achieves 13 goals out of 15, set to promote IT sector within brief period

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024