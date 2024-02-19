Delayed Democracy

In the aftermath of the recent National Assembly elections in Paki­stan, the delayed official notification of victories for most indepen­dent candidates by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has become a cause for concern, fuelling political tensions across the coun­try. Unofficial results suggest that over 101 independent candidates, pri­marily supported by the PTI, have secured NA seats. However, as of Sat­urday evening, the ECP had officially declared the results for only eight of them, with the victory of 33 more candidates announced through a late-night notification.

This slow pace in the ECP’s notification process has not only raised questions among voters and stakeholders but has also put the credi­bility of the ECP at stake in terms of upholding fair and just elections. With the formation of the government hanging in the balance, the ECP must expedite the notification process to ensure that the political land­scape does not face further delays, contributing to heightened uncer­tainty across the nation.

One critical aspect adding to the concerns is that while independent candidates have a three-day window to join a political party after the official notification of their victory, the prolonged delay in announcing results has intensified uncertainty in the formation of the government. Out of the total 265 NA constituencies, only 154 candidates have been notified, leaving the results of over 100 constituencies still shrouded in mystery. This lack of transparency leaves the general public in the dark and erodes the trust of voters who eagerly anticipate the establishment of a strong government. The ECP must act efficiently to reverse this de­lay, adhering to the election rules and ensuring that the results are of­ficially announced for all constituencies without further delay. The cur­rent situation not only hampers the democratic process but also adds to the already existing political tensions in the country.

To rebuild confidence in the electoral process, the ECP must promptly no­tify the victories of independent candidates, especially those backed by the PTI. The uncertainty surrounding the delayed formation of the government can have far-reaching consequences, affecting the stability of the political landscape. The ECP must prioritise its role in facilitating a smooth tran­sition of power, upholding the principles of democracy, and ensuring that the trust of the voters is regained through transparent and timely actions.