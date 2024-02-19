Monday, February 19, 2024
Diego Garcia asylum seekers feel unsafe on remote British island territory

Agencies
February 19, 2024
International, Newspaper

LONDON   -   A group of asylum seekers on an isolated British island territory have told UN in­vestigators they feel unsafe and forgotten, as they re­ported sexual assaults and harassment of children, as well as self-harm and sui­cide attempts. Inspectors from the UN’s refugee agen­cy visited Diego Garcia, in the Indian Ocean, to check on their welfare. A draft report says that conditions there amounted to arbitrary detention. The Foreign Of­fice said the island was not suitable for migrants to live on. Other than the migrant camp, the island is used as a UK-US military base. Thousands of troops are stationed there, usually on a one-year deployment, along with a smaller number of military contractors.

Agencies

