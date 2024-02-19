Directorate of Drug Control Punjab clarifies recall of Oxidil antibiotic injection

LAHORE - The Directorate of Drug Control Punjab has issued a detailed clarification regarding the recent recall of the antibiotic injection Oxidil. According to the official statement issued here on Sunday, only batch number 050K of Oxidil has been instructed to be withdrawn from the market due to concerns over its quality. The decision to recall batch number 050K stemmed from a comprehensive report conducted by the drug testing laboratory, which identified this specific batch as “fake and substandard”. However, the directive does not extend to any other batches of the marketed injectable Oxidil. A spokesperson for the Directorate emphasized that the pharmaceutical company responsible for manufacturing Oxidil injection has confirmed that counterfeiters are exploiting their brand name to distribute fake Oxidil injection batch number 050K in the market. Furthermore, the Directorate of Drug Control Punjab reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the availability of quality medicines for the people of Punjab. This clarification aims to alleviate any concerns among consumers and healthcare professionals regarding the safety and efficacy of Oxidil antibiotic injection.