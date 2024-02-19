Directorate of Drug Control Punjab clarifies recall of Oxidil antibiotic injection

LAHORE - The Directorate of Drug Control Punjab has issued a detailed clarification re­garding the recent recall of the antibiotic injec­tion Oxidil. According to the official statement is­sued here on Sunday, only batch number 050K of Oxidil has been instructed to be withdrawn from the market due to concerns over its quality. The deci­sion to recall batch num­ber 050K stemmed from a comprehensive report conducted by the drug testing laboratory, which identified this specific batch as “fake and sub­standard”. However, the directive does not extend to any other batches of the marketed injectable Oxidil. A spokesperson for the Directorate empha­sized that the pharmaceu­tical company responsible for manufacturing Oxidil injection has confirmed that counterfeiters are ex­ploiting their brand name to distribute fake Oxidil injection batch number 050K in the market. Fur­thermore, the Directorate of Drug Control Punjab reassured the public of its unwavering commitment to ensuring the availabil­ity of quality medicines for the people of Punjab. This clarification aims to alleviate any concerns among consumers and healthcare professionals regarding the safety and efficacy of Oxidil antibi­otic injection.