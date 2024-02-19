Economic challenges ahead

The recently concluded election has left the public eagerly awaiting a clear strategy from political parties to address pressing economic concerns, including inflation, growth, debt, and investment. Currently, inflation stands at a staggering 31.4%, driven by high energy and food prices. Meanwhile, our GDP lags behind global standards, public debt has hit record levels, and the investment budget remains insufficient to set the country toward a growth trajectory.
To begin with, the State Bank’s attempts to control inflation through monetary tools have failed due to deep-seated structural issues. In Pakistan, the government is the largest borrower, and a higher policy rate translates to increased debt-servicing costs for the government. This, in turn, leads to a rise in inflation as the government raises taxes to manage the fiscal deficit.
Furthermore, despite being one of the world’s top five most populous countries, Pakistan’s GDP remains disproportionately low. The lack of incentives for private investment, coupled with low agricultural productivity and uncompetitive exports, stagnates growth. Additionally, achieving growth becomes impossible when the government has no money left to invest in its own people after fulfilling obligations such as interest payments, provincial transfers, and pensions.
Despite celebrating the victories, political parties must recognize the gravity of the challenges facing the nation. It is necessary to complete the Stand-By Agreement and get another IMF program to effectively manage debt rollover. Moreover, tackling issues such as privatization of state-owned entities, pension reform, and broadening the revenue base will require concerted efforts.
The legitimacy of the new government holds significant importance in building trust among the public and implementing much-needed structural reforms. Only through these measures can we uplift the lives of ordinary citizens and set our country on a prosperous economic path.
SALMAN AHMED ANSARI,
Tando Adam.