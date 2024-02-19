Monday, February 19, 2024
ECP committee ‘seeks’ transcript of ex-Rawalpindi commissioner’s presser

12:57 PM | February 19, 2024
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) committee on Monday sought a transcript of ex-Rawalpindi commissioner Liaquat Chatha’s election rigging allegations press talk.

In a shocking ‘revelation’, Rawalpindi Commissioner Liaquat Ali Chatha – who stepped down from his post – dropped a bombshell on Saturday, confessing to being involved in rigging the Pakistan general elections 2024, adding another layer of controversy to the already disputed polls.

Taking responsibility for what he termed a “heinous crime,” Chatha implicated not only himself but also accused the Election Commission of Pakistan and Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa of involvement in the ‘rigging’ — a claim denied by the ECP and the CJP.

As per details, the ECP has begun its probe into Chatha’s claims and has moved the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) for a transcript of the press conference.

The committee will record statements of the ROs and DROs of the Rawalpindi division after reviewing the transcript of the ex-Rawalpindi commissioner’s press conference, the sources said.

They further said, the Terms of References (TORs) of the special committee were finalised yesterday, which will record the statements of ROs of thirteen National Assembly seats from Rawalpindi while statements of ROs of 26 provincial seats from the division will also be recorded in light of the transcript of the Chatha’s press conference.

