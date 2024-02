ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has set up a facilitation center at its secretariat to as­sist independent candidates seeking to join a po­litical party. WLocated on the first floor, room number 107 at the ECP headquarters, the facilita­tion center operates according to ECP directives. Independent candidates are required to submit a letter from the head of a political party, along with their original affidavit, at the center.