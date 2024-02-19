ECP notifies 36 KP NA, 93 PA seat winners

ISLAMABAD - The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has notified the winners for 36 National Assembly seats in Khyber Pak­htunkhwa (KP). The ECP, in a notifica­tion issued here, has asked the returned candidates to affiliate with a political party of their choice within the next three days. Among the declared victors are Sibghatullah from NA-4 Upper Dir, Gohar Ali Khan from NA-10 Buner, and Umar Ayub from NA-18 Haripur. The notification affirmed Asad Qaiser’s suc­cess in NA-19 Swabi and Shandana Gul­zar’s victory in NA-30 Peshawar.

Shehryar Afridi clinched victory in NA-35 Kohat, while Sher Afzal Mar­wat secured success in NA-41 Lakky Marwat. Additionally, the notification underscored the victories of a mem­ber each from the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-N), Pakistan People’s Party (PPP), and MWM in Khyber Pak­htunkhwa (KP). The province contrib­uted 45 seats to the National Assem­bly, including 10 reserved for women.

Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday no­tified the names of 93 candidates who returned to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly. The 93 candidates included two candidates from PPP and three from JUIF while all the remaining were independent candidates.

The notification asked all the inde­pendent candidates to join a political party within three days of the notifi­cation under proviso of sub-clause-C of Clause-3 of Article 106 of the con­stitution. The PPP candidates includ­ed Ahmed Karim Kundi from PK-112, DI Khan and Ehsan ullah Khan from PK-115 DI Khan. The JUIF candidates were former opposition leaders in the provincial assembly Lutf ur Rehman from PK-114, DI Khan, Aftab Haider from PK-111, DI Khan, and Sajjad Ul­lah from PK-32, Kohistan Lower.

The independent candidates re­turned to KP assembly were: Suriya Bibi, Fateh ul Mulk, Sharaft Ali, Ali Shah, Akhtar Khan, Fazl Hakim Khan, Amjad Ali, Habib ur Rehman, Sultan Room, Gul Ibrahim Khan, Muham­mad Yamin, Muhammad Anwar, Azam Khan, Hamayun Khan, Shafiq ullah, Ubaid ur Rehman, Liaqat Ali , Hamid ur Rehman, Shakeel Ahmed, Musavir Khan, Riaz Khan, Syed Fakhar Jehan, Abdul Kabir Khan, Fazal Haq, Sajjad Ul­lah, Muhammad Riaz, Taj Muhammad, Munir Hussain, Zubair Khan, Barber Munir Swati, Zahid Chenzeb, Ikram ullah, Nazi Ahmed, Raja Ali, Mushtaq Ghani, Akbar Ayub, Arshad Ayub, Ma­lik Adeel, Rangez Ahmed, Aqibullah, Abdul Karim, Faisal Khan, Murtaza Khan, Zarshad, Tufail Anjum, Amir Far­zand, Muhammad Zahir, Abdul Salam, Tariq Mehmood, Iftikhar Ali, Ihtesham Ali, Khalid Khan, Arshad Ali, Iftikhar Ullah, Fazal Shakoor Khan, Muham­mad Arif, Mehboob Sher, Muhammad Israr, Muhammad Adnan, Muhammad Sohail, Abdul Ghani, Samiullah, Sher Ali, Syed Qasim Ali Shah, Meena Khan, Fazl Elahi, Zar Alam, Muhammad Idrees, Khaliq ur Rehman, Main Mu­hammad Umar, Ishfaq Ahmed, Aftab Alam, Shafiullah, Shah Abu Turab, Au­rangzaib Khan, Ali Haider, Muhammad Khursheed, Sajjad, Ziaullah, Pakhtoon Yar, Naek Muhammad, Johar Muham­mad, Hisham Inamullah, Tariq Saeed, Muhammad Usman, Asif Ali and Ajab Gul. Meanwhile, the Election Commis­sion of Pakistan (ECP) on Sunday noti­fied the name of Ali Amin Gandapur as the candidate returned to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly.