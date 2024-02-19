Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Eight robbers held, stolen valuables recovered

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

HYDERABAD  -  The police arrested eight robbers and recovered sto­len valuables during sepa­rate actions in different ar­eas of Hyderabad on Sunday. According to details, a police team headed by SHO Asad-un-Nabi Khichi during a raid in ‘B’ Section police station of Hyderabad arrested three robbers including Asif Ma­lik, Ashraf alias Kali Malik, Asad Ali alias Cheena Malik besides recovering 22 sto­len precious cell phones, LCD and valuable woofers. During another operation conducted by SHO Sang­har alongwith his team, five robbers including Nabi Bux Khaskheli, Riaz Sheikh, Mu­hammad Umair, Ashiq Chan­dio and Hussain Bux Brohi were arrested with 50 HP electric motor and other sto­len valuables. SHO Sinjhoro, Abdul Majeed Arain arrest­ed a culprit at large Ghulam Hussain alias Ghosho Marri. The police confiscated re­covered valuables and after registering separate cases against nabbed robbers at respective police stations started investigations.

China provides over 300b yuan for employment assistance in 2023

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024