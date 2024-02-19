Eight robbers held, stolen valuables recovered

HYDERABAD - The police arrested eight robbers and recovered stolen valuables during separate actions in different areas of Hyderabad on Sunday. According to details, a police team headed by SHO Asad-un-Nabi Khichi during a raid in ‘B’ Section police station of Hyderabad arrested three robbers including Asif Malik, Ashraf alias Kali Malik, Asad Ali alias Cheena Malik besides recovering 22 stolen precious cell phones, LCD and valuable woofers. During another operation conducted by SHO Sanghar alongwith his team, five robbers including Nabi Bux Khaskheli, Riaz Sheikh, Muhammad Umair, Ashiq Chandio and Hussain Bux Brohi were arrested with 50 HP electric motor and other stolen valuables. SHO Sinjhoro, Abdul Majeed Arain arrested a culprit at large Ghulam Hussain alias Ghosho Marri. The police confiscated recovered valuables and after registering separate cases against nabbed robbers at respective police stations started investigations.