Eight robbers held, stolen valuables recovered

HYDERABAD - The police arrested eight robbers and recovered sto­len valuables during sepa­rate actions in different ar­eas of Hyderabad on Sunday. According to details, a police team headed by SHO Asad-un-Nabi Khichi during a raid in ‘B’ Section police station of Hyderabad arrested three robbers including Asif Ma­lik, Ashraf alias Kali Malik, Asad Ali alias Cheena Malik besides recovering 22 sto­len precious cell phones, LCD and valuable woofers. During another operation conducted by SHO Sang­har alongwith his team, five robbers including Nabi Bux Khaskheli, Riaz Sheikh, Mu­hammad Umair, Ashiq Chan­dio and Hussain Bux Brohi were arrested with 50 HP electric motor and other sto­len valuables. SHO Sinjhoro, Abdul Majeed Arain arrest­ed a culprit at large Ghulam Hussain alias Ghosho Marri. The police confiscated re­covered valuables and after registering separate cases against nabbed robbers at respective police stations started investigations.