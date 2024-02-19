Electoral Probe

The call for an independent commission to investigate allegations of election rigging, spearheaded by the Pak­istan Bar Council (PBC) is a dire necessity in the face of recent revelations by the Rawalpindi commissioner. This is a moment of profound disappointment and concern for every citizen who values the sanctity of democratic principles and must be promptly investigated.

The commissioner’s disclosures have prompted outrage across the nation, giving weight to many preexisting accusa­tions of rigging and exacerbating the deep-seated apprehen­sions over the fairness and integrity of our entire electoral process. The PBC’s demand for transparency and account­ability is a rallying cry for justice and fairness. The sanctity of our electoral process must be upheld at all costs, and any at­tempts to subvert it must be met with resolute defiance.

The PBC also firmly rejected the criticism and spoke in de­fence of the CJP Qazi Faez Isa, claiming that the criticism is unwarranted and an assault on the very foundation of our ju­diciary. The attempts by certain quarters to politicise judicial matters for their ulterior motives must be vehemently con­demned. The PBC’s condemnation is not only in defence of the CJP as an individual but in defence of the independence and integrity of one of the pillars of our democracy.

As we navigate through these tumultuous times, it is incum­bent upon all stakeholders to prioritise the restoration of trust in our electoral process. The resignation of the chairman of the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) is a step in the right di­rection, but this is only the beginning. In order to regain the trust of the populace, much greater changes need to be made.

The concerns raised by the legal fraternity regarding the credibility of the ECP must be addressed promptly and deci­sively. Failure to do so would only further erode public trust in our democratic institutions. We cannot afford at this moment to be complacent or indifferent in the face of such massive vi­olations of our democratic principles. The time to act is now, and the integrity of our democracy hangs in the balance.