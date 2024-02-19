Electricity thieves attack WAPDA team

MANSEHRA - A team of WAPDA Manseh­ra was attacked by the residents of Mohallah Wazirabad, an area of Lari Adda Police Station, on Sunday while check­ing electricity theft.

According to details, Saifullah along with his sons and accomplic­es launched an assault on the WAPDA team af­ter they attempted to re­move illegal connections. The attack resulted in in­juries to several WAPDA team members includ­ing XEN Rashid Ahmed Qureshi and Khaki Sub Division Officer (SDO) Danish Khalil. In re­sponse to the incident, an FIR has been lodged, and Saifullah has been appre­hended with warrants is­sued for the arrest of oth­er suspects involved.