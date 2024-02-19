Empowered women– elevating nation, beaming with pride

LAHORE - Experts on Sun­day said that women’s multidi­mensional empowerment in so­ciety is central to realising their rights and enabling them to equally participate in businesses, scientific, social sports and en­trepreneur, control over produc­tive resources and economic de­cision-making.

From risky summits to space while representing Pakistan in global media, making themselves heard worldwide, these equipped women during last two years have been standing historic.

In recent outgoing years the empowered Pakistani women have displayed their best poten­tial in every sphere of life, achiev­ing for the country, by breaking barriers and achieving numerous ‘firsts’ in their respective fields, APP observed.

To a great surprise, Naila Ki­ani, renowned mountaineer and the first Pakistani woman, who climbed 10 peaks above 8,000 metres last year. She also became the only Pakistani to ascend sev­en peaks above 8,000m in six months.

Likewise, Samina Baig attained the feat of becoming the first Pa­kistani women to summit the world’s ninth-highest peak, the 8,125m-tall Nanga Parbat. Pa­kistan’s women cricketers also excelled during the year 2023, while making history by register­ing their maiden win over New Zealand not just in the first T20 International but also in the one-day format.

Earlier, in the same year wick­etkeeper-batter Muneeba Ali be­came the first Pakistani woman to score a T20I century and only the sixth to score one in a T20 World Cup.

Pakistani women in the walk of social or performing arts, did not shy away from exhibiting their love for modern arts and media either as they set new records.

Arooj Aftab last year per­formed at ceremony of Gram­my Awards 2023 in Los Ange­les, US— and became the first Pakistani to win the prestigious Grammy Award, she also became the first artist from the country to perform at the Grammys. Os­car-winner Sharmeen Obaid-Chi­noy was announced as the direc­tor for the latest Star Wars film, making her the first woman and person of colour to direct a film in the franchise.

Shifting focus to a different cat­egory among the ‘firsts’, women and minorities in Pakistan made significant endeavours, toward achieving parity with men.

Justice Musarrat Hilali took oath as Peshawar High Court chief justice in April. In February 2023, and similarly the Lahore High Court Bar Association got its first woman secretary since its inception in 1893 following Sabahat Rizvi’s election.

In September last year, the Su­preme Court of Pakistan got its first female registrar after sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa appointed Additional District and Sessions Judge Oka­ra, Jazeela Aslam, to the role.

The next month, girls in Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa’s (KP), Swat, played the “first-ever” women’s cricket match in the Kabal teh­sil despite facing restrictions and roadblocks.

Last year, a newly unveiled wax figure of former prime minister Benazir Bhutto became the first of a Pakistani personality at Mad­ame Tussauds’ museum in Dubai.

Describing the Pakistani dias­pora abroad got representation as British-Pakistani diplomat Fouzia Younis recently became the first British Muslim to be appointed the consul general to Toronto.

Likewise, in October, Namira Salim made history by becoming the first Pakistani to reach space.

Human Rights Commission of Pakistan activist Tahira Habib told APP that now, as the world changes from conventional to digital mode, imparting them training on the latest techniques can also have a trickle-down ef­fect on our younger generation making it healthier, more sensi­ble and more productive for a se­cure future.

The World Bank, in its report “Women, Business and the Law” has acknowledged international­ly this priority, that the heart of the policies of all important insti­tutions including the active par­ticipation of women.

Presenting an index covering the potential of around 190 econ­omies and structured around the life cycle of working wom­en, the World Bank, in the over­all count, has awarded Pakistan a 55.6 score out of 100. However, in terms of laws affecting wom­en’s decisions to work, Pakistan secures a perfect score of 100.

In this connection the Punjab government has taken a number of initiatives for legal and eco­nomic empowerment of women,” said a spokesperson for the Pun­jab government.

“Punjab Women Development Department had embarked on initiatives like women employ­ment, entrepreneurship, deci­sion-making, property owner­ship, education and vocational training,” he added.

The Punjab Commission on the Status of Women (PCSW) has also acknowledged that the pro­vincial government was ensur­ing women empowerment and protection of their rights through capacity building of all local gov­ernment incumbents regarding new laws about women.

At a cost of Rs87.937 mil­lion, PCSW had initiated train­ing sessions for Nikah Registrars to train them on legal drafts, amendments, policies, registra­tion, rights and proper filling of Nikah Nama.

These master trainers have im­parted training to Nikah regis­trars and Local Government of­ficials in respective districts also providing them copies of 28,000 manuals during training sessions.

The training session also cov­ered topics about important amendments in laws related to Birth Registration, Muslim Family Laws, Inheritance and Marriage Restraint Act, Child Marriage Act and Women Protection Act.

“This activity would ensure protection of women rights and their safety against exploitation and discrimination at the time of Nikah and in case of divorce,” said Mufti Zubair Ahmad from Jamia Ashrafia.

The provincial administration has also envisioned a residen­cy program across the province named ‘Transitional Housing’ (Second-Stage Housing) - for women who are victims of vio­lence. This project would provide support services to victims or af­fected women and is designed as a bridge to self-sufficiency.

Despite all these initiatives, some human rights activists have also strongly advocated for the protection of the rights of female agriculture workers.

“Agricultural sector bears piv­otal importance in our econo­my and employs millions of fe­male workers. Therefore, it may be given the status of an industry to ensure better wages to female workers,” said Bushra Khaliq, Ex­ecutive Director at an NGO Wom­en in Struggle for Empowerment (WISE).

Although different projects are underway, experts still believe that educating women to a cer­tain level can be the best service for protecting their rights.

It is worth mentioning that ear­lier, in the start of this year, in a move to empower women with­in the police force in Balochistan, a women police station was inau­gurated in Sibi city.

This was the fifth women po­lice station of its kind that inau­gurated aiming at empowering women in the province. The initi­ative would help provide female complainants with the opportu­nity to get their issues addresses by women police officials.