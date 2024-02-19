Fire at Spain retirement home kills two women

MADRID - A fire that broke out in a Madrid nursing home early Sun­day killed two women and injured at least 10 other people, Spanish emergency services said. The blaze broke out at around 7 am (0600 GMT) at the residence which was home to around 40 people, Isabel Casado, a supervisor with Madrid’s emergency services, said in a video posted on X, formerly Twitter. One of the injured, a woman, was in critical condi­tion due to burns while the others needed treatment for smoke inhalation, she added. Firefighter Jose Luis Castillo said the fire started in a room on the first floor and the second floor became “flooded with smoke”. “We had to evacuate the residents to a secure place,” he added.