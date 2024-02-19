Five passengers killed in Lasbela bus collision

ISLAMABAD - At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger buses were collided on Coastal Highway Kund Malir area in the Lasbela district of Balochistan on Sunday. According to rescue officials, the collision occurred at the Coastal Highway Kund Malir, a popular tourist spot. The victims were immediately transported to the DHQ Hospi­tal for medical treatment, a pri­vate news channel reported. According to a Police source, one bus was heading from Ka­rachi to Gwadar whereas the other from Gwadar to Karachi.