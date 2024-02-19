Monday, February 19, 2024
Five passengers killed in Lasbela bus collision
Agencies
February 19, 2024
National, Regional, Islamabad, Newspaper

ISLAMABAD   -   At least five people were killed and several others sustained injuries when two passenger buses were collided on Coastal Highway Kund Malir area in the Lasbela district of Balochistan on Sunday. According to rescue officials, the collision occurred at the Coastal Highway Kund Malir, a popular tourist spot. The victims were immediately transported to the DHQ Hospi­tal for medical treatment, a pri­vate news channel reported. According to a Police source, one bus was heading from Ka­rachi to Gwadar whereas the other from Gwadar to Karachi.

Agencies

