Fly Jinnah inaugurates first international flight from Islamabad to Sharjah

ISLAMABAD - Fly Jinnah, Pakistan’s low-cost carrier, celebrated the inau­gural flight of its first interna­tional route from Islamabad, Pakistan, to Sharjah, UAE with a dual ceremony at Islamabad International Airport before departure and at Sharjah In­ternational Airport, where the aircraft received a warm wel­come upon arrival.

The inaugural flight carried onboard Fly Jinnah’s senior leadership along with a group of travel agents, media, and social media personalities among others said a news re­lease. The inaugural ceremony at Sharjah International Air­port was welcomed with a tra­ditional water cannon salute and followed by a welcome ceremony at Sharjah Airport attended by Pakistan’s Ambas­sador in the UAE, Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, in addition to senior management representing Sharjah International Airport and Air Arabia.

Commenting on the occasion, Fly Jinnah’s spokesperson said: “Yesterday marked a significant milestone for Fly Jinnah as we inaugurated our first interna­tional flight after a successful year of domestic operations. Sharjah’s location serves as a perfect gateway to the United Arab Emirates with its proximi­ty to the rest of the country. This step also reflects our unwaver­ing commitment to providing our passengers with more trav­el options as we look forward to expanding our network to more exciting destinations”. Fly Jin­nah remains steadfast in offer­ing convenient and affordable service to its passengers. With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline cur­rently connects five major cities in Pakistan, namely Karachi, La­hore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly launched international destina­tion to Sharjah in the UAE.

In addition to the extra comfort provided by the most generous seat-pitch of any economy cabin, the car­rier offers affordable and value-driven travel experi­ences through “SkyCafe” on­board menu where passen­gers can enjoy a wide variety of delicacies between snacks, sandwiches, and meals at affordable prices. The air­craft is also equipped with “SkyTime”, a free in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a wide selection of entertainment directly to their devices.

Customers can now book their flights by visiting Fly Jin­nah’s website (www.flyjinnah.com), by calling the call cen­tre (111-000-035) or through travel agencies.