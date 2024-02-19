Foolproof security provided to churches

BAHAWALPUR - On the directives of the In­spector General Police (IGP) Punjab, foolproof security was provided to churches across Bahawalpur district on Sunday. According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, on the directives of IGP Punjab, the personnel of the district police of Ba­hawalpur was deployed at churches across the district where the faithful came to offer prayers. He said that the District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Syed Muham­mad Abbas monitored the implementation of a securi­ty plan designed for church­es. He said that the provin­cial police had been directed to provide foolproof security to churches across the prov­ince where faithful came to offer prayers on Sunday.