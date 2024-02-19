Monday, February 19, 2024
Four killed in Wazir Qala firing

APP
February 19, 2024
Regional, Peshawar, Newspaper

PESHAWAR   -   As many as four persons were killed as a result of firing in the Wazir Qala area of Peshawar here on Sunday, Daudzai Police confirmed the incident.

According to details, the firing took place in the lim­its of Daudzai Police Station. 

The firing started after the hot words exchange over a property dispute between two groups Haid­er Haji and Jameel. As a result of firing Nawaz Khan, Haider, Saleh and Azad were killed on the spot, police said. The bodies have been shifted to the hospital for post-mortem, police said. Police have started raids to arrest the accused.

