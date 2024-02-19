Four outlaws held, narcotics recovered

DERA ISMAIL KHAN - The Dera police on Sunday claimed to have arrested four outlaws who recovered drugs, weapons, and stolen items from their possession during different operations.
According to a police spokesman, the Dera police, following the directions of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani, tightened a noose around criminal elements and made all-out efforts to ensure a crime-free society.
A team of Cantt Police Station led by SDPO City Muhammad Adnan along with SHO Gulsher Khan conducted a successful operation and busted a gang of bikers and rounded up their two members, namely Akram and Ikram.
The police also recovered five motorcycles and Rs3.7 million in cash from their possession. Similarly, a team of Daraban Police Station led by SDPO Daraban Circle Malik Anees-ul-Hasan along with SHO Abdul Ghaffar Khan arrested an accused, namely Azad Khan, son of Abdul Raheem, and recovered 1020 grams of hashish and a stolen motorcycle from his possession.
Meanwhile, the Gomal University Police Station team, during a search operation, arrested the accused, namely Ahmad Khan, and recovered six stolen ‘Iron-Garder’ and a rifle, along with 14 cartridges, from his house. Separate cases were registered against the arrested accused.