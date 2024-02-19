Furniture industry direly needs skilled workforce: PFC

LAHORE - Paki­stan’s furniture industry is grappling with a severe shortage of skilled wood­workers that has triggered significant delays in the timely shipment of export consignments, posing chal­lenges to the industry’s ef­ficiency, repute and profit­ability. Pakistan Furniture Council (PFC) Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) Mian Ka­shif Ashfaq stated this while talking to a delegation of furniture manufacturers led by Faryad Ahmed Raza here Sunday. He said, “Wood­working skills are funda­mental in the furniture man­ufacturing process, from crafting intricate designs to ensuring the structural integrity of pieces. How­ever, the demand for skilled woodworkers in Pakistan exceeds the available work­force. This shortage can be attributed to various factors including limited vocational training programmes, low wages and a lack of inter­est among the young gen­eration in pursuing careers in woodworking.” The PFC chief said that one of the primary consequences of this shortage is the delay in fulfilling export orders. Export-oriented furniture manufacturers heavily rely on timely deliveries to maintain customer satisfac­tion and uphold their repu­tation in the global market. However, the scarcity of skilled woodworkers leads to production bottlenecks, prolonging lead times and jeopardising shipment schedules, he mentioned. By addressing the shortage, he claimed, Pakistan furni­ture industry can overcome production challenges; meet export demands; and sustain its growth trajec­tory in the global market. Time-sensitive actions and long-term strategies are es­sential to navigate through this critical juncture and unlock the industry’s full potential. Fostering part­nerships among education­al institutions, industry as­sociations, and businesses can facilitate knowledge transfer and skill develop­ment initiatives.