Governor pays tribute to Nawab Sadiq for education contributions

BAHAWALPUR - Governor of Punjab and Chairman of the Board of Governors of Sadiq Public School, Mu­hammad Baligh ur Rehman, attended the 70th Founders Day (Platinum Ju­bilee) of Sadiq Public School here.

Muhammad Balighur Rehman was also the chief guest on the occasion.

In his address, he mentioned, “Sadiq Public School reflects the vi­sion, dedication, and determination of Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abba­si, who is a great humanitarian re­sponsible for the establishment of this unparalleled institution for great educational purposes and contribut­ed with resources, effort, steps, and words of cooperation.”

“This institution can take pride in its glorious traditions and remarka­ble past. Prominent personalities who have graduated from this institution have excelled in every field of life. Even today, I see many outstanding individu­als in this ceremony who have acquired education from this great alma mater.”

“All this is due to the significant his­torical role of this school, which the nation expects will continue to pro­duce individuals of high caliber and maintain the highest standards of moral, intellectual, and physical edu­cation that are the hallmark of Sadiq,” the Governor said.

He said, “His connection with Sadiq Public School is longstanding. As the Chairman of the Board of Governors, it is a heavy responsibility for him to play a role in the betterment of this institution.”

“Sadiq has played a crucial role in bringing me to this position,” he added.

The Governor emphasised the im­portance of both curricular and extra­curricular activities in his speech.

Additionally, Governor Punjab stat­ed, “Today’s event, the speeches of the head boy and head girl of this great institution, have been extremely im­pressive.” “On the occasion, he con­gratulated the students, staff, and es­pecially the parents.

“I can confidently say that institu­tions like this, along with a few others in Pakistan, are crucial in producing leaders of high standards in all walks of life and will continue to do so,” the Governor further said.

Earlier, Governor Punjab laid the foundation stone for new academic blocks and a new boarding house, ex­pressing hope that the process of de­veloping the complete infrastructure of the school would soon reach com­pletion. The head boy, Saad Abdullah, and the head girl, Safiya Malik, deliv­ered their speeches.

Governor Punjab also addressed the General Body Meeting of the Old Sadi­qi Association. He also planted a tree on the lawn of the OSA office.