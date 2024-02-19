Govt achieves 13 goals out of 15, set to promote IT sector within brief period

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information Tech­nology and Telecommunica­tion Dr. Umar Saif has said the caretaker government had successfully achieved 13 goals, out of 15, set to promote the IT sector and increase its ex­ports within a brief period of 5 months under the caretaker setup. In a video message, he said, “We have achieved 13 out of 15 important targets for the promotion of the IT & tele­com sector in a short period of 5 months in the caretaker set-up. The forum of SIFC will prove to be a great support for the upcoming elected govern­ment in the process of building and developing the country, and the elected government will also reap the benefits of the measures we have taken during the caretaker period.”

“We worked with the SIFC and the State Bank to make a significant policy intervention, allowing IT companies to keep 50% of their export revenue in dollars in an account in Paki­stan and make their interna­tional expenses without any restrictions from this amount,” he further explained. He said that with this decision, allow­ing the retention of 50 percent in dollars, the country’s IT exports have increased by 32 percent in the last 60 days. Dr. Umar Saif highlighted that the establishment of the Telecom Tribunal fulfills a longstand­ing demand of the telecom sec­tor. The specialized Tribunal will now handle telecom sec­tor disputes and cases instead of the High Courts, aiming to expedite the resolution of le­gal issues and facilitate rapid progress in the telecom sector.

According to the minister, the Ministry of Law will nominate the chairperson and members of the Tribunal. The Chairper­son must be a Judge of the High Court or a lawyer with 15 years of experience, he said. Similarly, the Tribunal will have 2-mem­ber technocrats, whose number may be increased or decreased from time to time. The minister believes that this specialized ap­proach will lead to faster and more efficient resolution of dis­putes, contributing to the over­all advancement of the telecom industry. He said, “The effective implementation of the Right of Way Policy, the Special Invest­ment Council has removed all departmental hurdles, and all decisions in the interest of the country and the nation have been approved without delay.”

He said that the ministry is concurrently establishing a research and development fund to support mobile phone manufacturing companies and facilitate the growth of the mobile phone manufacturing sector. Dr. Umar Saif said that the first standardized quality test for the 75,000 information technology graduates will be conducted soon. He highlighted significant decisions made to revamp IT education in collab­oration with various entities, including HEC, the National Computing Accreditation Coun­cil, the Examination Testing Council, the Pakistan Software Export Board, and the Pakistan Software Houses Association.

Dr. Saif said students who successfully pass the test will be offered job opportunities through the Industry Place­ment Program. He added that funds will be allocated to sup­port special industry courses in universities, aiming to prepare students for current industry trends and needs. He explained that the National Computing Accreditation Council will con­sider the pass rate of students to determine a university’s rat­ing and the permissible enroll­ment of IT students.

Emphasizing the importance of aligning educational institu­tions with industry require­ments, he stressed the need for facilitating industry-specific training to bridge the gap be­tween academic knowledge and practical industry needs. He said that freelancers would now receive their payments through PayPal, addressing a longstand­ing demand. He said that under the nation’s first space policy approved by the federal cabinet, international companies would be allowed to provide commu­nication services through low-orbit communication satellites.

Dr. Saif said that satellite communication technology was advancing rapidly, and many private companies in the world wanted to provide com­munication services through low-orbit satellites. “Satellites used to be geostationary, far away from the land. They are useful for broadcasting TV sig­nals but communicating is dif­ficult because there is latency,” he said. Dr. Saif said that com­munication services and inter­net services could be offered through low-orbit satellites, which were relatively closer. He said that there had been a lot of development in this re­gard in the private sector.

“So now it has become pos­sible for communication ser­vices in Pakistan to be provided through satellites and the pri­vate sector has this technology,” he said. He expressed confi­dence that 5G services in the country would be launched by July-August current year, and 300MHz spectrum would be of­fered for auction. He said that before the launch of 5G ser­vices, the optic fiber network had to be enhanced. Currently, only 6,000 mobile towers re­late to optic fiber cables (OFC) of around 56,000 towers across the country. Dr. Saif said that the government launched a project to establish 10,000 e-Rozgar centers across the country that would be equipped with the lat­est facilities for freelancers and startups. He said the best facili­ties including high-speed inter­net, UPS, training centers, indi­vidual cabins, meeting rooms, and separate office rooms for start-ups had been provided to freelancers. The minister said that with the completion of the great project, IT exports would be increased soon by $ 10 bil­lion annually, and under pub­lic-private partnership, these centers would also be able to significantly increase the capac­ity and income of freelancers.

He said, the Pakistan Software Export Board (PSEB) would be responsible for providing free­lancers and required technical support for these centers. Dr. Umar Saif said that as promised, e-rozgar centers in other cit­ies were also nearing comple­tion. The minister said that the government had allocated Rs 2 billion for the Pakistan Startup Fund to accelerate venture capi­tal investment in the country. He said the Fund would provide financial assistance to the start­ups, with each receiving 30% support, while venture capital­ists would contribute the re­maining 70% of the capital.