IHC CJ urges media to report court proceedings carefully

Islamabad High Court Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, while addressing the swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected body of journalists association, shed light on the role of media.

He also congratulated the newly elected media body.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that the media is the fourth pillar of the state. He said that reporting should be done with utmost responsibility.

The chief justice further said that all discussions in media talk shows are on court remarks and not on decisions. "You have the power to inform people about judicial proceedings," the CJ said. Decisions fall into the public domain, he argued.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq said that you must criticise the judicial decisions. He said to report the facts correctly. He said he didn't say that all the decisions are correct, if there are mistakes, the decisions go to the Supreme Court. Every institution has its sphere and its respect, the CJ highlighted.