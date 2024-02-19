IHC orders to form committee in missing Baloch students' case

The Senior Judge of Islamabad High Court, Justice Moshin Akhtar Kiyani, has issued an order to form a three-member Committee consisting of the DG ISI, DG MI, and DG IB to address the issue of missing Baloch students in Islamabad.

During the court proceedings, it was disclosed that the DG ISI has served for 3 years, DG MI for 1 year, and DG IB for 3 years. Justice Kiyani emphasized that only these individuals have the capacity to resolve the matter, as the Prime Minister and Secretaries of Defense and Interior lack the capability.

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar was summoned to address the Baloch missing person case, but Attorney General Awan informed the court that PM Kakar couldn't attend due to an official visit to Karachi. The court was also informed that the Secretaries of Interior and Defense were present, and the Secretary of Defense couldn't attend. Justice Kiyani expressed concern that it has taken two years to recover missing persons within the country.

Attorney General Awan stated that 68 Baloch missing students have been recovered, while 8 are still missing. Justice Kiyani emphasized that no criminal cases have been filed against the missing persons by law enforcement agencies. He asserted that if the Prime Minister and secretaries cannot resolve the issue, they do not deserve their offices.

In response to a request for more time due to the transitional period of the federal government, Justice Kiyani criticized the delay and expressed skepticism about the caretaker government's ability to address the issue. He highlighted the allegations against law enforcement agencies, with a girl directly naming them in court.

PTI's newly elected MNA Sher Afzal Marwat appeared in court, revealing a raid on his house and the detention of one of his servants. He raised concerns about enforced disappearances cases against Islamabad police. Justice Kiyani ordered the summoning of IG Islamabad to explain why the raid occurred without a warrant.

Justice Kiyani advocated for declaring enforced disappearances as a crime by Parliament, with set punishments. He warned that if someone disappears in Islamabad, cases will be registered against IG Islamabad and DG IB.

Human rights activist, Iman Mazari, informed the court of 12 more Baloch students disappearing in February, expressing concern about agencies' perceived immunity. Attorney General Awan offered to take action if names were provided.

The hearing of the case has been adjourned till February 28th and the PM along with the Minister of Defense and Interior along with their secretaries are summoned again by IHC.