IHC summons PM Kakar in missing Baloch students case today

ISLAMABAD - Islamabad High Court (IHC) Sunday issued a written order following its directives to caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, as well as secretaries of ministries concerned, to personally appear in the next hearing on Monday(today) of the missing Baloch students’ case.
The four-page written order, issued by the IHC’s Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, stated that the prime minister of Pakistan, defence, human rights, and interior ministries along with the secretaries of the ministries concerned should ensure their physical appearance in the February 19 hearing at 10:00am.
The IHC will resume today hearing the petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students. A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani will conduct hearing of a case related to the implementation of the recommendations of the Commission of Inquiry on Enforced Disappearances and a petition seeking recovery of missing Baloch students. During the previous hearing, Assistant Attorney General (AAG) Usman Ghumman informed the court that one missing student had been recovered and requested the court to postpone the hearing due to the attorney general’s unavailability. However, Justice Kayani expressed his displeasure at the failure of government in recovery of the missing persons and said that the punishment of enforced disappearances should be the death penalty. He remarked that usually death penalty is awarded once but in these cases, the punishment should be given twice. He added that he was summoning the caretaker prime minister for now and would later also issue directives for the incoming premier to appear before the court. At this, the Assistant Attorney General said that the government needed more time in the case. He further stated that another Baloch missing student had been recovered. Justice Kayani said that he being “generous” is not summoning the director generals of the Military Intelligence and the Inter-Services Intelligence and rejected the AAG’s plea. He also said that PM Kakar must appear in person on Monday at 10 AM, and explain why we should not register a case against him. The commission was established in 2011 to trace missing persons and fix responsibility on the individuals or organizations responsible for it. In November last year, the IHC had warned that a case could be registered against the interim premier and others if they failed to reunite the missing Baloch students with their families.