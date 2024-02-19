Independent Palestinian state ‘prerequisite’ before normalization with Israel: Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Faisal bin Farhan said Saturday that an independent Palestinian state is a "prerequisite" to establish diplomatic relations with Israel, according to Saudi Arabia's El-Ihbariyye channel.

Bin Farhan explained Saudi Arabia's stance on the situation in the Gaza Strip and the Palestinian issue during a session at the Munich Security Conference.

He noted that "the only secure way to solve the problem in the region is through the commitment of the US and Israel to a two-state solution."

Israel's actions in Gaza provoke the emotions of Arabs and Muslims and "will have repercussions for Israel in every aspect," he said.

Bin Ferhan also addressed the issue of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia and Israel.

"We have no relationship with Israel. Our priority is to resolve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Our priority is the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state before normalization with Israel."

He emphasized that normalization is contingent upon adherence to the Arab Peace Plan.

In 2002, Arab League member countries rejected normalization with Israel until it accepted the "land for peace" principle, which entails recognizing an independent Palestinian state with its capital in East Jerusalem within 1967 borders.

Saudi Arabia has previously stated that normalization with Israel depends on the establishment of an independent Palestinian state and the attainment of the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.