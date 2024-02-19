Industries must follow global trends to boost exports: CTI

LAHORE - The Carpet Training Institute (CTI) Chair­person Ejazur Rahman has said that fol­lowing the changing trends in the world is indispensable for the promotion of exports. “The government should create a separate department for the promotion of export products and it should also be assigned the task of research,” he expressed these views in a statement issued here on Sunday.

Ejazur Rehman said the government should prepare a comprehensive strategy for awareness of the trends of people living in different regions, access of Pakistani prod­ucts to the markets of different countries and especially for the promotion and marketing of the products. He further said handwoven carpet products are the source of unique recognition of Pakistan in the whole world, it is necessary to effectively market the hand­woven carpet products of Pakistan all over the world. “A separate department should be created for the promotion of export prod­ucts, where separate pavilions should be cre­ated for the promotion of export products,” he said, adding that the same department should also be entrusted with the task of re­search, which evaluates the trends of people living in different countries of the world and their exports and prepares recommenda­tions in this regard. He said the government should take help from the private sector for this and especially the youth who have graduated from the universities should be given responsibilities, which will also pro­vide them with employment opportunities. He said that the increase in exports is inevi­table to run the system of a country with a population of 25 crores; therefore, instead of neglecting any export sector, they should be given incentives and facilities to compete with rival countries in global markets.