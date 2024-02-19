Monday, February 19, 2024
Jamaat-e-Islami won't remain passive in face of rigging, asserts Siraj

Web Desk
10:20 PM | February 19, 2024
National

Jamaat-e-Islami chief Sirajul Haq has labelled the 2024 elections as a repetition of the 2018 elections, asserting that they would not result in a stable government.

In a statement released on Monday, Siraj remarked that Pakistani politics was dominated by feudal lords and mafia with vested interests.

He emphasised that if the prevailing political landscape in Pakistan was not rectified, the state itself could not be fixed.

The JI chief lamented the squandering of a substantial sum of Rs50 billion from the national treasury in the elections.

He cautioned that rigging and alterations in the poll results would exacerbate chaos and corruption.

Siraj highlighted that hopes for economic and political stability had been dashed, noting that his party’s mandate was stolen.

He asserted that the JI would not remain silent in the face of rigging, but would instead utilise constitutional and democratic means to expose it.

Web Desk

National

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-19/Lahore/epaper_img_1708314815.jpg

