Monday, February 19, 2024
Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade up 29.9pc in 2023

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Business, Newspaper

BISHKEK   -   In 2023, Kyrgyzstan’s foreign trade turnover increased by 29.9 percent compared to the previous year and amounted to 15.7 billion US dollars, the country’s National Statistics Committee reported Friday. The committee said the ex­ports reached 3.3 billion dol­lars, a 46.8-percent increase compared to 2022, while the imports grew by 26 percent to 12.4 billion dollars. China was Kyrgyzstan’s top trading partner in 2023, accounting for 34.7 percent of Kyrgyz­stan’s foreign trade, said the committee. It added that trade with the member states of the Eurasian Economic Union ac­counted for 27.8 percent of the country’s total trade volume.

Agencies

