Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Lahore Gymkhana CC beats New Union Cricket Club in East Zone Championship

Lahore Gymkhana CC beats New Union Cricket Club in East Zone Championship
Our Staff Reporter
February 19, 2024
Sports, Newspaper

LAHORE   -  Lahore Gymkhana Cricket Club beat New Union Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the open­ing match of East Zone Cricket Championship here at Bagh-e- Jinnah Ground. 

Before the match com­menced, LRCA President Kha­waja Nadeem Ahmed took the opportunity to meet with both teams, spending time with the players and observing their performance closely. 

He pledged his full support for the development of club cricket in the underprivileged East Zone and commended the efforts of the East Zone’s of­fice bearers for their proactive measures to enhance cricket in the area. 

For his outstanding perfor­mance and scoring a brilliant century, Shafay Malik was honored as the player of the match.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024