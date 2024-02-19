Lahore Gymkhana CC beats New Union Cricket Club in East Zone Championship

LAHORE - Lahore Gymkhana Cricket Club beat New Union Cricket Club by 5 wickets in the open­ing match of East Zone Cricket Championship here at Bagh-e- Jinnah Ground.

Before the match com­menced, LRCA President Kha­waja Nadeem Ahmed took the opportunity to meet with both teams, spending time with the players and observing their performance closely.

He pledged his full support for the development of club cricket in the underprivileged East Zone and commended the efforts of the East Zone’s of­fice bearers for their proactive measures to enhance cricket in the area.

For his outstanding perfor­mance and scoring a brilliant century, Shafay Malik was honored as the player of the match.