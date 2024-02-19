Lahore Qalandars set stage alight with dominant 187/7 against Quetta

Lahore Qalandars amassed an impressive total of 187/7 in the fourth clash of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 9 at the vibrant Gaddafi Stadium on Monday night.

The duo of Sahibzada Farhan and Jahandad Khan were at the forefront of this batting masterclass, propelling their team to a strong position against the Quetta Gladiators. Sahibzada Farhan, with a magnificent innings of 62 runs off 43 balls, decorated with six fours and three towering sixes, led the scoring for the Qalandars. Not far behind, Jahandad Khan's explosive unbeaten 45 from just 17 balls, featuring three fours and four sixes, provided the late innings thrust to steer their team to a competitive total.

Despite the efforts of Quetta Gladiators' bowlers, particularly Akeal Hosein and Mohammad Hasnain, who managed to claim two wickets each and were instrumental in keeping the Qalandars from breaching the 200-run mark, the home team showcased their batting depth. Hosein, with his economical spell, conceded only 17 runs in his four overs, while Hasnain was a bit expensive but clinched crucial wickets, ending with figures of 2 for 50.

The Qalandars' innings saw a few hiccups, with early wickets including that of Fakhar Zaman for just 6 runs, and Rassie van der Dussen contributing a modest 15. However, the middle to late order rallied, with significant contributions from the likes of Sikandar Raza and Shaheen Shah Afridi, who chipped in with 18 and 12 runs respectively.

Quetta Gladiators' bowling attack, despite being on the receiving end of the Qalandars' onslaught, showed resilience. Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Wasim, and Abrar Ahmed each took a wicket, striving to curtail the flow of runs. However, the day belonged to the Qalandars' batsmen, who set Gaddafi Stadium alight with their fiery batting display, setting a formidable target for the Gladiators to chase.