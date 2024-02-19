Lahore underworld don Ameer Balaj Tipu shot dead

LAHORE - Goods transport network owner Ameer Balaj Tipu, was shot dead by an unknown assailant during a wedding ceremony in Chung area on Sunday, reported a private TV channel. Balaj Tipu was the son of Arif Amir, alias Tipu Truckanwa­la, who was also murdered in 2010 at the Allama Iqbal airport. Balaj’s grandfather had also fallen victim to an old feud.

The police said that Balaj was attending a wed­ding function when a man opened fire at him and two other guests, injuring them critically. Balaj’s armed men retaliated and killed the attacker on the spot. The injured were taken to Jinnah Hospi­tal, where Balaj succumbed to his wounds.

The news of Balaj’s death sparked grief and an­ger among his supporters, who gathered at the hospital and mourned his demise. Some wom­en were seen beating their chests and cursing the killers, while others chanted slogans in his favour.

The police have cordoned off the area and launched an investigation into the incident. They are trying to ascertain the motive behind the attack and the iden­tity of the assailant. No arrests have been made so far. Balaj Tipu was considered one of the most influ­ential and feared figures of Lahore’s underworld.