Monday, February 19, 2024
Law, order situation reviewed

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SARGODHA  -   Re­gional Police Officer Shariq Kamal Siddiqui on Sunday chaired a meeting to review the law and order and crime control activities in the di­vision at his office. In the meeting,District Police Of­ficer Sargodha Muhammad Faisal Kamran, Additional SP Muhammad Zia, ADIG Aamir Mushtaq participated, while other district police officers joined the meeting through video link. Addressing the meeting, the RPO Shariq Ka­mal Siddiqui directed that there was no permission for kite flying and kite selling in the region therefore, indis­criminate action should be taken against those involved in such activities.

Agencies

