BUREWALA - A man was shot dead follow­ing a dispute related to the sale purchase of a motor­cycle, in the limits of Fateh Shah Police station in Teh­sil Burewala. According to the police sources, a citizen named Aslam was shot dead by Niaz Ahmed Kharal at the village of Murabad. The de­ceased person and the killer were not on good terms fol­lowing a dispute related to the sale purchase of a mo­torcycle. The alleged killer handed himself over to po­lice after the crime.