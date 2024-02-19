Minister for streamliningeconomic system to resolve power crises

KARACHI - Caretaker Federal Energy Minister Muhammed Ali on Sunday stressed the need for streamlining eco­nomic system to resolve and contain power crises in the country. Speaking in a session on “The Big Picture: Future of Pakistan” of 15th Karachi Litera­ture Festival, he said, “We have to correct our eco­nomic system.” He said that the country was facing many challenges including energy, gas, education, water and climate change. The minister said that the good governance was key to economic growth. He further said we have to empower people. Feder­al Banks Ombudsman Sirajuddin Aziz, CEO Infra Za­min Pakistan Maheen Rahman and President Habib University Wasif Rizvi also spoke on the occasion.