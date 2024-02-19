Mobile education school set up in NW

PESHAWAR - A mobile education and infotainment school has been established in the tribal district of North Waziristan by the Pakistan Army under its ‘Education for All’ vision.
The objective of the school is the promotion of education in far-flung rural areas and until now over 1800 boys and girls students from different areas of North Waziristan have benefited from this landmark facility, an official informed APP.
Knowledge-based animated films and cartoons have been used to educate children in mobile education and infotainment schools.