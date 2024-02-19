Mobile education school set up in NW

Monday, February 19, 2024
PESHAWAR   -  A mobile education and infotain­ment school has been established in the tribal dis­trict of North Waziristan by the Pakistan Army un­der its ‘Education for All’ vision.

The objective of the school is the promotion of ed­ucation in far-flung rural areas and until now over 1800 boys and girls students from different areas of North Waziristan have benefited from this landmark facility, an official informed APP.

Knowledge-based animated films and cartoons have been used to educate children in mobile educa­tion and infotainment schools.

