MoHR launches an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse through social media. An official MoHR talking to APP here on Sunday said that social media is an outstanding tool in the fight against child abuse. “We believe social media is effective in raising public awareness about social issues, including child abuse,” he added. He added that at least half of the adult population uses social media. In other words, by posting child abuse prevention messages, the chances of reaching the adults who need these messages are much higher.