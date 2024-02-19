MoHR launches an awareness campaign to prevent child abuse

ISLAMABAD - The Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR) has launched an awareness campaign to pre­vent child abuse through so­cial media. An official MoHR talking to APP here on Sun­day said that social media is an outstanding tool in the fight against child abuse. “We believe social media is effective in raising public awareness about social is­sues, including child abuse,” he added. He added that at least half of the adult popu­lation uses social media. In other words, by posting child abuse prevention messages, the chances of reaching the adults who need these mes­sages are much higher.