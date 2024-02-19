Monday, February 19, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Most-wanted gang war criminal, cohort held with arms

Agencies
February 19, 2024
Regional, Karachi, Newspaper

KARACHI   -  The police arrested a most-wanted gang war criminal along with cohort besides recovering weapons and snatch bike from their pos­session here on Sunday. The police on a tip-off regarding presence of wanted crimi­nals launched crackdown in jurisdiction of Pak Colony police station in district Keamari of Karachi. During operation, the police ar­rested most-wanted gang war criminal Yasir alias Gola and his cohort Talha. The police recovered a pistol and motorcycle snatched from Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The detainees were wanted in cases of police encounters, murder, attempt murder and other serious crimes.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-02-18/Lahore/epaper_img_1708229033.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024