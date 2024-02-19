Most-wanted gang war criminal, cohort held with arms

KARACHI - The police arrested a most-wanted gang war criminal along with cohort besides recovering weapons and snatch bike from their pos­session here on Sunday. The police on a tip-off regarding presence of wanted crimi­nals launched crackdown in jurisdiction of Pak Colony police station in district Keamari of Karachi. During operation, the police ar­rested most-wanted gang war criminal Yasir alias Gola and his cohort Talha. The police recovered a pistol and motorcycle snatched from Gulshan-e-Iqbal. The detainees were wanted in cases of police encounters, murder, attempt murder and other serious crimes.