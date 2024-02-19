Murree admin urges tourists to get weather updates before visiting

RAWALPINDI - The Murree district administration has urged the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree and also ad­vised the tourists to take all due precau­tions in Murree, Galiyat and surround­ing areas.

According to a Murree district admin­istration spokesman, the administra­tion on the special directives of Depu­ty Commissioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrange­ments for snowfall season. The tour­ists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.

The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.

Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facili­tate the people, particularly tourists, he added.

The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of sen­ior officers.

In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers. The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tourists could contact Emer­gency Service, Rescue 1122, Tourism Helpline 1421, or PDMA Helpline 1129 in case of emergency, he added.

He informed that machinery and hu­man resources were being used to re­move snow from the roads. The ad­ministration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to fa­cilitate the tourists, he said.

