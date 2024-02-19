Murree admin urges tourists to get weather updates before visiting

RAWALPINDI - The Murree district administration has urged the tourists to get weather updates and traffic-related information prior to traveling to Murree and also advised the tourists to take all due precautions in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.
According to a Murree district administration spokesman, the administration on the special directives of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Murree, Zaheer Abbas Sherazi had finalized all arrangements for snowfall season. The tourists were being given information about weather updates and travel advisories at all entry points of Murree, he added.
The tourists had also been requested to follow the instructions being given at the entry points, he said adding, that strict action by the law was also being taken against parking rules violators.
Murree District Administration had set up a special control room to facilitate the people, particularly tourists, he added.
The control room was working round the clock under the supervision of senior officers.
In case of any difficulty, the tourists could get help and guidance from the tourist facilitation centers. The citizens were also advised to follow the traffic rules to ensure the flow of traffic on the roads. The tourists could contact Emergency Service, Rescue 1122, Tourism Helpline 1421, or PDMA Helpline 1129 in case of emergency, he added.
He informed that machinery and human resources were being used to remove snow from the roads. The administration had taken solid steps to remove snow from different roads to facilitate the tourists, he said.
