Mushaal expresses concern over health condition of Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for human rights and women empower­ment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has vo­ciferously condemned Indian authori­ties’ inhumane behavior towards her husband, Chairman JKLF Mohammad Yasin Malik. She has said that Yasin Ma­lik’s health has deteriorated to an alarm­ing level after he stopped taking medi­cines in protest to inhuman behavior of authorities for their delaying tactics to take him to the hospital for proper medical treatment, despite court orders. Mushaal said that the expired and out­dated pacemaker implanted in him had now gone ineffective, endangering his life. She said that In addition to his heart problems, Yasin Malik was also suffer­ing from kidney ailment. She further said that according to confirmed reports his body weight had also dropped to a great extent, which was a great cause of concern. Mushaal said that as per re­ports, the health of Muhammad Yasin Malik, was deteriorating speedily due to lack of his proper medical treatment in Tihar Jail. She said that just two weeks ago, his mother had approached a court in Delhi to draw the court’s attention towards the deteriorating health con­dition of her son and over concerns of the lack of interest of the authori­ties towards his health. In her plea to court, his mother also expressed her readiness to bear the expenses of her son’s treatment. Mushaal said that her husband Yasin Malik worsening health condition and court orders demanded that Yasin Malik should have been im­mediately transferred to the hospital and kept there under the supervision of doctors until his full recovery.