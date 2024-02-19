Mushaal expresses concern over health condition of Yasin Malik

ISLAMABAD - Special Assistant to Prime Minister for human rights and women empowerment, Mushaal Hussein Mullick has vociferously condemned Indian authorities’ inhumane behavior towards her husband, Chairman JKLF Mohammad Yasin Malik. She has said that Yasin Malik’s health has deteriorated to an alarming level after he stopped taking medicines in protest to inhuman behavior of authorities for their delaying tactics to take him to the hospital for proper medical treatment, despite court orders. Mushaal said that the expired and outdated pacemaker implanted in him had now gone ineffective, endangering his life. She said that In addition to his heart problems, Yasin Malik was also suffering from kidney ailment. She further said that according to confirmed reports his body weight had also dropped to a great extent, which was a great cause of concern. Mushaal said that as per reports, the health of Muhammad Yasin Malik, was deteriorating speedily due to lack of his proper medical treatment in Tihar Jail. She said that just two weeks ago, his mother had approached a court in Delhi to draw the court’s attention towards the deteriorating health condition of her son and over concerns of the lack of interest of the authorities towards his health. In her plea to court, his mother also expressed her readiness to bear the expenses of her son’s treatment. Mushaal said that her husband Yasin Malik worsening health condition and court orders demanded that Yasin Malik should have been immediately transferred to the hospital and kept there under the supervision of doctors until his full recovery.