Mushahid in Moscow hopes Pakistan can join BRICS with Russian support

MOSCOW - Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Defence, Senator Mushahid Hus­sain has hoped that Pakistan could join the BRICS, an intergovernmen­tal organisation being evolved into a cohesive geopolitical bloc, and wel­comed ‘Russian goodwill for Pakistan’. The Senator is visiting Russia on the invitation of the ruling ‘United Russia’ party, during which he met Former President Dmitri Medvedev (who’s number two to President Putin) and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, a news release here received said.

He also attended the newly-formed International Forum for ‘Freedom of Nations’ where he was elected as a Member of the Forum’s 20-member Standing Committee. The Forum was organized by the United Russia party. Senator Hussain Co-Chaired the Fo­rum’s plenary session where Foreign Minister Lavrov spoke and Senator Hussain had a comprehensive ex­change with former President Dmitri Medvedev, now Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of Russia.

Senator Hussain and Dmitri Medvedev discussed Pakistan-Russia relations, the situation in Afghanistan, the war in Gaza, and the ‘unlimited possibilities for Paki­stan-Russian collaboration in the region, particularly on energy & economic con­nectivity’, adding ‘Pakistan core interests are linked to this region, where Russia is a key factor’. Senator Hussain told Mr Medvedev that the probable election of President Trump in the US Presidential elections in November 2024 would qual­itatively change the region’s geopolitics. Senator Hussain said he found ‘tremen­dous goodwill’ for Pakistan in all official and popular circles in Moscow. During the visit, Senator Mushahid Hussain also delivered a lecture at the Russian Diplo­matic Academy, the first prominent Pak­istani to be invited to address the Diplo­matic Academy in 50 years. The topic of the talk was ‘Pakistan and the changing regional scenario’. Senator Hussain dur­ing his talk also highlighted the fact that there’s ‘no fundamental conflict of inter­est’ between Pakistan and Russia‘, there­fore, ‘Pakistan has remained neutral on Ukraine, abstaining on voting in the United Nations on this issue’