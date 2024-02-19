Naqvi chairs cabinet meeting, reviews PSL-9 security plan

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 41st provincial cabinet meeting at CM Office here on Sunday.
The Punjab cabinet granted an approval to amend the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police rules. The decisions of the 39th meeting of the caretaker Punjab cabinet were endorsed in the meeting. The cabinet also reviewed law & order in the province.
IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing about the law & order in the province.
The CM directed to undertake all essential measures for the protection of life and property of people across the province. Mohsin Naqvi asserted that no compromise would be made on upholding the rule of law. The PSL-9 security plan was also reviewed in the meeting. The CM directed to ensure 100 percent implementation of the security plan and SOPs for PSL-9.
Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, Advocate General Punjab, IG Police, chairman P&D Board, SMBR and secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting.
CM awards prizes at ‘Pegging Championship 2024’
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi witnessed the Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship 2024 competitions at the Fortress Stadium on Sunday and distributed prizes among the winning players in the championship.
Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir and Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA) Director General accorded a warm reception to the CM on reaching the Fortress Stadium to participate in the Chief Minister Tent Pegging Championship 2024.
The CM was adorned a traditional turban. The horse riders displayed the tent pegging sport with a great amount of skill. The CM appreciated the skills of the horse riders and expressed his keen interest in the tent pegging competitions. Mohsin Naqvi distributed cash prizes and trophies among the players clinching 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions.
CM offers condolences
Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visited PIC Board Chairman Dr Farqad Alamgir’s residence in Shadman to offer his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of his mother.
The CM expressed his heartfelt sympathies and condolences with Doctor Farqad Alamgir and prayed for peace to the departed soul and grant fortitude to the bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss with equanimity. Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz and CCPO Lahore were also present.