Naqvi chairs cabinet meeting, reviews PSL-9 security plan

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi presided over the 41st provincial cabinet meeting at CM Office here on Sunday.

The Punjab cabinet granted an approval to amend the Punjab Highway Patrolling Police rules. The decisions of the 39th meet­ing of the caretaker Punjab cabinet were endorsed in the meeting. The cabinet also reviewed law & order in the province.

IG Police Doctor Usman Anwar gave a briefing about the law & or­der in the province.

The CM directed to undertake all essential measures for the protec­tion of life and property of people across the province. Mohsin Naq­vi asserted that no compromise would be made on upholding the rule of law. The PSL-9 security plan was also reviewed in the meeting. The CM directed to ensure 100 per­cent implementation of the securi­ty plan and SOPs for PSL-9.

Provincial ministers, advisers, chief secretary, Advocate Gener­al Punjab, IG Police, chairman P&D Board, SMBR and secretaries of departments concerned attended the meeting.

CM awards prizes at ‘Pegging Championship 2024’

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi witnessed the Chief Minister Tent Pegging Champion­ship 2024 competitions at the For­tress Stadium on Sunday and dis­tributed prizes among the winning players in the championship.

Provincial Minister for Housing Azfar Ali Nasir and Parks and Hor­ticultural Authority (PHA) Director General accorded a warm recep­tion to the CM on reaching the For­tress Stadium to participate in the Chief Minister Tent Pegging Cham­pionship 2024.

The CM was adorned a traditional turban. The horse riders displayed the tent pegging sport with a great amount of skill. The CM appreciated the skills of the horse riders and ex­pressed his keen interest in the tent pegging competitions. Mohsin Naq­vi distributed cash prizes and tro­phies among the players clinching 1st, 2nd and 3rd positions.

CM offers condolences

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minis­ter Mohsin Naqvi on Sunday visit­ed PIC Board Chairman Dr Farqad Alamgir’s residence in Shadman to offer his heartfelt condolences on the passing away of his mother.

The CM expressed his heart­felt sympathies and condolences with Doctor Farqad Alamgir and prayed for peace to the departed soul and grant fortitude to the be­reaved family to bear this irrep­arable loss with equanimity. Pro­vincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, Mansoor Qadir, Azfar Ali Nasir, Bilal Afzal, Adviser Wahab Riaz and CCPO Lahore were also present.