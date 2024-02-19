New spell of heavy rain, snowfall hits upper parts of Hazara division

ABBOTTABAD - The fourth spell of snowfall during the cur­rent winter season on Sunday has been started in the mountainous regions of district Abbottabad, Mansehra, and Battagram where a persistent series of rain showers and inter­mittent snowfall has been observed since the early hours of the morning. This weather phenomenon is affecting various tour­ist destinations including Galyat, Thandyani, Sho­gran, Kaghan, and Naran, where both rain and sig­nificant snowfall are be­ing reported. According to the locals, Thandyani, Na­thiagali, Ayubia, Dongagali in district Abbottabad, and Shogran in district Manseh­ra have accumulated up to four inches of snow, while Naran has witnessed snow­fall exceeding ten inches. In response to the situation, the Director General of Kaghan Development Au­thority (KDA) Shabir Khan, has directed staff members to be deployed with ma­chinery to assist and guide tourists and locals in these areas. Furthermore, a state of high alert has been de­clared in multiple locations, with machinery deployed to mitigate the impact of the inclement weather, which has intensified the cold in the mountainous terrain. On the other side people of Circle Bakot Ab­bottabad have demanded to start snow clearing op­eration in the region as the roads are blocked due to the heavy snowfall and people and some tourists have been trapped. Accord­ing to the metrology de­partment, heavy rain and snowfall would likely con­tinue in the Hazara division for the next 48 hours.