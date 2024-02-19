New spell of rain, snowfall hits upper parts of Hazara

ABBOTTABAD - The fourth spell of snowfall during the current winter sea­son on Sunday has been start­ed in the mountainous regions of district Abbottabad, Manseh­ra, and Battagram where a per­sistent series of rain showers and intermittent snowfall has been observed since the early hours of the morning.

This weather phenomenon is affecting various tourist destina­tions including Galyat, Thandyani, Shogran, Kaghan, and Naran, where both rain and significant snowfall are being reported.

According to the locals, Thandyani, Nathiagali, Ayubia, Dongagali in district Abbottabad, and Shogran in district Manseh­ra have accumulated up to four inches of snow, while Naran has witnessed snowfall exceeding ten inches.

In response to the situation, the Director General of Kaghan Development Authority (KDA) Shabir Khan, has directed staff members to be deployed with machinery to assist and guide tourists and locals in these areas.

Furthermore, a state of high alert has been declared in mul­tiple locations, with machinery deployed to mitigate the impact of the inclement weather, which has intensified the cold in the mountainous terrain.

On the other side people of Cir­cle Bakot Abbottabad have de­manded to start snow clear­ing operation in the region as the roads are blocked due to the heavy snowfall and people and some tourists have been trapped.

According to the metrology de­partment, heavy rain and snow­fall would likely continue in the Hazara division for the next 48 hours.