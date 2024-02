SIALKOT - A fire broke out in an oil tanker on Jamkay-Silver Star Road late last night. Rescue 1122 took timely action and con­trolled the fire and saved the nearby population. Ac­cording to a rescue spokes­person, District Emergency Officer (DEO) Engineer Nav­eed Iqbal commanded the operation. Six fire vehicles of rescue participated in the operation. According to the driver, the fire had started due to short circuit.