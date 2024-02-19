Orientation session on BS programme in govt colleges of Sindh

KARACHI - Sindh caretaker government is proud to announce an upcoming orientation session on the Bachelor of Science (BS) Programme in Government Colleges of the province. The session, scheduled for today (Feb 19) will take place at Government Commerce and Economics College Karachi. Esteemed guests and speakers will gather to provide valuable insights into the BS Programme, its benefits, and its signifi­cance in the educational landscape of the province. Caretaker Minister of College Education Sindh, Rana Hussain, will grace the event as the Chief Guest, bringing her wealth of experience and vision for the advancement of education in the region. Accompa­nying Rana Hussain will be Secretary College Edu­cation Department, Sadaf Annes Sheikh, alongside distinguished academic professionals including Dr Sheikh Muhammad Zeeshan, Assistant Professor of University of Karachi, and Dr Juneed Karim Khan, Assistant Professor of NED University Karachi.