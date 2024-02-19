Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Feb 15

MULTAN - Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or exactly 8,378,179 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till February 15, this year. According to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 8.3 million or 8,359,144 bales have undergone the ginning process i.e. converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.2 million or 4,264,560 bales. Sindh generated over 4.1 million or 4,113,672 bales. The textile sector bought 7,785,668 bales while exporters purchased 292,726 bales and the Trading Corporation of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2023-24. The Sanghar district of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 1,694,691 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 1,158,275 bales. A total of 86 ginning factories were operational in the country. Exactly 299,785 cotton bales of unsold stock were available in ginning factories.