Over 8.3m cotton bales reach ginneries across Pakistan till Feb 15

MULTAN - Seed cotton (Phutti) equivalent to over 8.3 million or ex­actly 8,378,179 bales have reached ginning factories across the country till Feb­ruary 15, this year. Accord­ing to a fortnightly report of the Pakistan Cotton Ginners Association (PCGA) released on Sunday, over 8.3 million or 8,359,144 bales have un­dergone the ginning process i.e. converted into bales. Cotton arrivals in Punjab were recorded at over 4.2 million or 4,264,560 bales. Sindh generated over 4.1 million or 4,113,672 bales. The textile sector bought 7,785,668 bales while ex­porters purchased 292,726 bales and the Trading Cor­poration of Pakistan (TCP) didn’t buy during the cotton season 2023-24. The Sang­har district of Sindh topped with a cotton arrival figure of 1,694,691 bales followed by Bahawalnagar district of Punjab with 1,158,275 bales. A total of 86 ginning factories were operation­al in the country. Exactly 299,785 cotton bales of un­sold stock were available in ginning factories.